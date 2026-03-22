If you’re a Hyderabadi who admires the fine weave of Pochampally or the elegance of Bidri work, there is a small village in Odisha that deserves a spot on your travel list. Just a short drive from Puri, near the famous Jagannath Temple, lies Raghurajpur, a place where you don’t visit an art gallery because the entire village itself is one.

A Village Where Art is a Way of Life

Recognised as India’s first Heritage Crafts Village, Raghurajpur feels like stepping into a different time. About 140 houses line its quiet lanes, and what makes it truly special is that almost every single family here is made up of artists. Art is not a profession here, it is a way of life.

Every House is a Canvas

As you walk through the village, the first thing you notice is the colour. Every wall is painted with vibrant murals depicting mythological stories and traditional motifs. The homes are open, welcoming, and often double up as studios. You might find a master artist sitting on the floor, carefully painting while children prepare natural colours beside them.

The Magic of Pattachitra

The star attraction of the village is Pattachitra, an ancient style of cloth painting known for its fine details and rich storytelling. The process itself is fascinating. Layers of old cotton sarees are glued together using tamarind seed paste to create a strong canvas. Colours are made from natural sources: conch shells for white, burnt coconut shells for black, and stones for bright hues. The level of detail is incredible, with artists sometimes painting entire epics like the Ramayana on small pieces of cloth.

Beyond Paintings: A Treasure of Crafts

But Raghurajpur is not just about paintings. The village is also known for palm leaf engravings (Talapatra), wooden toys, stone carvings, and decorative masks. It is also the birthplace of Gotipua dance, performed by young boys, and closely linked to the classical Odissi tradition revived by legendary guru Kelucharan Mohapatra.

A Village of Award-Winning Artists

Interestingly, this tiny village has produced over 100 national and state award-winning artists. Even those without formal recognition display extraordinary skill passed down through generations.

Easy Travel from Hyderabad

Reaching Raghurajpur is simple and convenient for Hyderabad travellers. The quickest option is a 1.5-hour direct flight to Bhubaneswar, followed by a 1-hour drive to the village. If you prefer a slower journey, the Falaknuma or Konark Express from Secunderabad takes about 18-20 hours. Once you reach Puri, Raghurajpur is just a 20-minute drive away, making it an easy and worthwhile addition to any beach holiday.

Why Hyderabadis Will Love It

For travellers from Hyderabad, Raghurajpur offers something rare, a connection to tradition and craftsmanship that feels honest and untouched. There are no malls or crowds, just narrow lanes, friendly smiles, and art in every corner.

Take Home More Than Just Memories

And here, shopping feels personal. You don’t just buy a souvenir, you meet the artist, hear their story, and take home a piece of their life’s work.

Pro tip: Carry an extra bag. You may plan to buy one painting, but Raghurajpur has a way of filling your hands and your heart before you leave.