Hyderabad to receive intense storms with heavy rains in next two hours

Hyderabad: The city is set to experience intense storms with heavy downpours in various areas over the next two hours on Saturday, July 19.

Traffic congestion due to water logging

Traffic movement has slowed down from middle of Tolichowki Flyover, Yousuf Tekri, Nice Juice Center, Pistha House, Mandar Complex, Nanalnagar towards Balika Bhavan informed the traffic police.

Meanwhile several places are experiencing water logging including Balamrai C.T.O, and under the railway track near Bible House.

Traffic police along with Disaster response forces are present on the spot and are trying to clear traffic congestions.

Heavy rain warning

Areas such as Jeedimetla, Gajularamaram, Qutbullapur, Nizampet, Miyapur, Lingampally, Bachupally, Hafizpet, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Secunderabad, ECIL, Kapra, Malkajgiri, Neredmet, MoulaAli, Begumpet, Uppal and Tarnaka will witness heavy rains in the next two hours, according to weather enthusiast T Balaji.

INTENSE STORMS expected in Jeedimetla, Gajularamaram, Qutbullapur, Nizampet, Miyapur, Lingampally, Bachupally, Hafizpet, Lb Nagar, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar , Vanasthalipuram, Secunderabad, ECIL, Kapra, Malkajgiri, Neredmet, MoulaAli, Begumpet, Uppal,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 19, 2025

T Balaji, whose X handle is Telangana Weatherman, has predicted severe storms in the east, north, south and central Hyderabad. “Various parts will get 50mm of rainfall in no time. Please STAY ALERT, everyone. Stay indoors, stay safe,” his post read.

Dear people of Hyderabad, it's going to be SEVERE STORMS for East, North, South, Central Hyderabad City. Various parts will get 50mm rainfall in no time. Please STAY ALERT everyone. Stay indoors, stay safe ⚠️🙏 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 19, 2025

GHMC’s public advisory for Hyderabad rains

To ensure safety during the rains, GHMC has advised Hyderabad residents to avoid non-essential travel, especially in low-lying and waterlogged areas.

It is also advised to stay cautious near construction sites, open drains, and manholes. Refrain from parking vehicles under trees or weak structures, it added.

For emergencies, the advisory advised people to keep important supplies and contact numbers handy.

Residents can report rain-related issues through the HYDRAA Control Room by dialing 040-29555500 or 9000113667, or through the ICCC Control Room at 8712674000.