Hyderabad receives scattered rains on March 16

Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Medchal districts will witness severe thunder with hailstorms in the next two hours.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th March 2026 7:36 pm IST|   Updated: 16th March 2026 8:02 pm IST
People with colourful umbrellas walking in Hyderabad during scattered rains near Charminar.
Representational Image (AI-generated)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is up for some rain as several northern and western areas are likely to receive scattered moderate rainfall on Monday, March 16.

Weather enthusiast, T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman, on Monday, March 16, has predicted light to moderate rains in Qutbullapur, Alwal, Gajularamaram, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Balanagar, Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Bollaram, Kompally, Bachupally, Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru areas, till around 9:30 pm.

However, southern and central parts of the city will remain.

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Across Telangana, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Medchal districts will witness severe thunder with hailstorms in the next two hours.

While Siddipet and Yadadri-Bhongir may receive light to moderate rainfall.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th March 2026 7:36 pm IST|   Updated: 16th March 2026 8:02 pm IST

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