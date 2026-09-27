Hyderabad to see hot weather with limited rains in coming days

Most parts of the state are expected to remain dry until October 2.

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Hyderabad: Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana is likely to experience hot weather with limited rains over the coming days. The temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34-35 degrees Celsius in several districts.

Most parts of the state are expected to remain dry until October 2.

Rains in Hyderabad likely on September 29

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are likely over parts of south Telangana on September 29, particularly in areas close to the Karnataka.

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The rest of the state is expected to remain largely dry.

A reversal in wind direction and the influence of easterly winds could also bring light rains in Hyderabad and other parts of southeast Telangana.

Cooler winter

For the winter, he predicted that the season is likely to be cooler than normal. The 2026-27 winter could follow a pattern similar to the 2025-26 season

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October is expected to see a large rainfall deficit. In November, unseasonal rainfall is likely to increase with temperatures may remain below normal.

December could also see slightly more unseasonal rainfall, with temperatures expected to stay below normal.

Though winter is expected to be cooler in November, for the next few weeks, Hyderabad is likely to witness hot weather with scattered rains.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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