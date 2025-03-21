Hyderabad to Vietnam flights now starting at Rs 11, book twice a week

Hyderabad: Here is some exciting news for Hyderabadis planning a holiday or visit to Vietnam soon. Starting March 18, Vietjet, Vietnam’s leading low-cost airline will launch a direct flight from the city to Ho Chi Minh City.

The launch excitement is the offer of an economy class, one-way ticket price starting at a low of Rs 11 with a set of conditions that include taxes. The direct flights are twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday.

Typically, in addition to the airfare charge of Rs 11, the passenger has to pay a Convenience fee, Aviation Security fee, Passenger Service fee, User Development fee, GST, etc. which add up to the final ticket price from the airport he or she is flying. In the present case, the passenger has to buy the return fare at a regular price.

Offers on Hyderabad-Vietnam flights

The Vietjet airline is running two special promotions till March 24, for the Hyderabad-Ho Chi Minh and Bengaluru-Ho Chi Minh routes. The first offer relates to tickets starting from Rs 11 plus taxes & fees for flights between June 1 and October 15 excluding public holidays and peak travel periods.

The second is that additionally, flyers can enjoy a discount of up to 20 percent, excluding taxes and fees on other India-Vietnam routes. The customer has to use the promo code HOLIINDIA to book tickets for flights between April 1 and September 30, 2025, excluding public holidays and peak travel periods.

According to a press release by Vietnam Airlines, tickets and other details are available on their official website and the Vietjet Air mobile app.

With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands, claims the release.

The move by Vietjet to launch direct flights from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is aimed at further strengthening its presence in India. These new routes are in line with Vietjet’s commitment to expanding its global network while enhancing connectivity between India and the Southeast Asia region.

The two new routes are expected to provide Indian travellers with access to Vietnam’s largest metropolis. Located in Southern Vietnam and at the heart of Southeast Asia, Ho Chi Minh City stands as a dynamic economic hub, known for its vibrant urban energy, thriving business landscape, and popular street-food scene.

Boost to India-Vietnam connectivity

Hyderabad, a key economic and technology centre, and Bengaluru, a major IT and business hub, are vital additions to Vietjet’s operations in India. With the new services, Vietjet is solidifying its position as the airline with the most extensive flight network between the world’s most populous country and Vietnam, operating 10 direct routes with 78 flights per week.

Starting from 2019 when Vietnam’s Vietjet began operating flights to Delhi and Mumbai, the network has grown to connect Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, to key Vietnamese hubs—Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.

Vietjet, the largest private carrier from Vietnam, has been continuously expanding air links between India and Vietnam, operating over 8,300 flights and transporting nearly 1.62 million passengers. The introduction of new direct flights is expected to boost tourism and trade among Asian regions, offering travellers from India more affordable options to explore Vietnam and beyond.

Indian travellers can take advantage of Vietjet’s international connections to popular destinations, including Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, or major cities in Australia and Northeast Asia too. It should be noted that Indian nationals require a visa to enter Vietnam.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit certificate.