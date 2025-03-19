VietJet launches direct flights from Hyderabad to Vietnam

The service will run twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th March 2025 4:53 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has announced new direct flights between Hyderabad and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, operated by VietJet. The service will run twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, reducing travel time and eliminating layovers for passengers.

The inaugural flight took off at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday, with senior officials from GHIAL, VietJet, and key stakeholders present. The new route strengthens Hyderabad’s international connectivity and fosters tourism, trade, and regional accessibility.

Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City flight schedule

The new route will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with a flight duration of approximately 4 hours and 35 minutes.

  • Ho Chi Minh to Hyderabad (Flight VJ-1803): Departs at 7:40 pm, and arrives at 10:35 pm.
  • Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh (Flight VJ-1804): Departs at 11:35 PM, and arrives at 5:30 am (next day).

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker stated that the new service strengthens Hyderabad’s global presence, enhancing tourism and trade between India and Vietnam. He reaffirmed GHIAL’s commitment to expanding international connectivity and positioning Hyderabad as a major travel hub.

