Hyderabad: All eyes are on the upcoming lavish event of SSMB 29, SS Rajamouli’s most awaited and ambitious project starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The film marks Rajamouli’s first directorial venture after the global phenomenon RRR, and expectations are sky-high.

The much-talked-about Globetrotter Glimpse release event is scheduled to take place at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, on November 15, 2025. The grand celebration will kick off at 5 PM onwards. The teaser promo, which premiered during the India vs South Africa World Cup finals, has already set social media abuzz with excitement.

The event will be streamed live on JioHotstar, allowing fans across the globe to be a part of this cinematic celebration.

SSMB 29 Hyderabad event budget

Reports suggest that Rajamouli is sparing no expense, with the makers allegedly spending a staggering Rs 20 crore solely on the event. While the authenticity of these figures remains unconfirmed, fans believe that when it comes to Rajamouli’s signature grandeur, no amount seems too much.

Adding to the excitement, Priyanka Chopra has already landed in Hyderabad for the event and shared glimpses of her arrival on Instagram.

SSMB 29 also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role, with music composed by M.M. Keeravani, dialogues by Deva Katta, and the story penned by Vijayendra Prasad.