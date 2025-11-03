Hyderabad: What’s happening at Ramoji Film City on November 15?

Hyderabad: Well, well! SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu surely know how to keep the audience hooked. The duo is currently working on their much-awaited film, tentatively titled SSMB 29, and the excitement surrounding it is already sky-high. Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the female lead, making this one of the biggest pan-India collaborations to look forward to.

Actors Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently engaged in a fun banter on social media, hinting that something huge was on the way and now, the wait is finally over.

The grand title launch event for SSMB 29 is officially scheduled for November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, starting at 6 PM. The event is expected to be a cinematic spectacle, with top stars from Indian cinema, Hollywood representatives, and global media in attendance.

Fans are equally thrilled and over a lakh people are expected to attend, with fan clubs already competing to grab passes. The atmosphere around the event is said to be nothing short of a festival.

Interestingly, the recent promo of SSMB 29 aired during the Women’s World Cup Final, a move that turned out to be a masterstroke. The match pulled in over 30 crore viewers, giving the promo massive visibility ahead of the launch.

If this is the pre-event buzz, one can only imagine how grand things are going to get as November 15 approaches!