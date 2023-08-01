Hyderabad to witness ‘Zero Shadow’ at 12:23 pm on August 3

Hyderabad: Citizens may gear up to witness a unique astronomical phenomenon called ‘Zero Shadow Day’ (ZSD) at 12:23 pm on August 3.

ZSD is an interesting phenomenon that occurs twice a year when the sun is directly overhead and thus no shadow of any vertical object can be seen.

It occurs because of the tilt of the Earth’s axis and its rotation around the sun. The tilt causes the angle of the sun’s rays to change throughout the year, which in turn shows various lengths and directions of shadows.

Subject to the weather condition and appearance of the sun, the ZSD event will be demonstrated at BM Birla Planetarium on August 3 from 12 noon onwards till the no shadow period lasts.

Those planning to try experiments related to ZSD at their homes or elsewhere can email the images of their efforts to of Birla Space Centre.

How to witness the ‘Zero Shadow Day’ event

To witness ‘Zero Shadow Day’ in Hyderabad, one must find an open space directly under the sun without any obstructions such as tall buildings or trees. The phenomenon can be observed at around noon when the sun is at its peak.

The event is equally important for both astronomers and photographers. Astronomers use this opportunity to study the sun’s movements, while photographers use it to capture stunning images.

Hyderabad residents are fascinated by celestial events

Many residents of Hyderabad are fascinated by celestial events including ‘Zero Shadow Day’. Whenever such events occur, such as solar eclipses or lunar eclipses, they make time to experience them.

Recently, Hyderabad witnessed a penumbral lunar eclipse. This event occurs when the moon passes only into the earth’s penumbra.

During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon enters the outer part of earth’s shadow, resulting in a subtle darkening of the moon’s surface.

