Hyderabad: Traffic advisory ahead of Ganesh idol immersion

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Rachakonda police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Ganesh idol immersion ceremonies on September 28 and September 29 between 6 am to 8 pm.

According to the press release, the following restrictions are imposed on the following roads/areas of the city.

Towards Saroornagar Tank

Hayathnagar and LB Nagar side vehicles should proceed through LB Nagar Junction, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, Venkatadri Theatre. Drivers are requested to take left after JC Brothers showroom, Shiva Ganga Theatre and take left towards Saroornagar Tank from there.

Vanasthalipuram side vehicles should proceed through Panama Godown X Road, LB Nagar Junction, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, Venkatadri Theatre. Drivers are requested to take left after JC Brothers showroom, Shiva Ganga Theatre and take left towards Saroornagar Tank from there.

Saroornagar side vehicles should proceed through Kothapet X Road, take left Dilsukhnagar, Venkatadri Theatre. Drivers are requested to take left after JC Brothers showroom, Shiva Ganga Theatre and take left towards Saroornagar Tank from there.

Nagarjuna Sagar Road side vehicles should proceed through LB Nagar Junction, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, Venkatadri Theatre. Drivers are requested to take a left after JC Brothers showroom, Shiva Ganga Theatre and take a left towards Saroornagar Tank from there.

Immersion arrangements in other areas

Mettuguda T Junction– Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Malkajgiri X Road from Mettuguda, (Hyderabad city limits), and will be diverted toward Lalapet. The public can travel to Neredmet via Lalapet – ZTC – HB Colony – Ramadevi – ECIL.

Uttam Nagar RUB– General traffic from the AOC area will not be allowed towards Anand Bagh and will be diverted towards Goutham Nagar. The General Public who intend to go towards Malkajgiri may take the route via Goutham Nagar – Anutex – Malkajgiri X Road.

Neredmet X Road– Heavy vehicles from Neredmet X Road will not be allowed towards Safilguda Junction and will be diverted towards RK Puram. The general public who intend to go towards the Mettuguda side (Hyderabad city limits) may take the route via RK Puram – AOC area or Sainikpuri – ECIL – HB Colony – Lalapet.

Vinayak Nagar– General traffic from Vinayak Nagar will not be allowed towards Safilguda Junction and will be diverted towards DAV school. Public intending to go towards Anandbadgh may take the route via DAV school-Nalanda School-East Anandbagh.

Anandbagh X Road – General traffic from Malkajgiri X Road will not be allowed towards Safilguda Junction and will be diverted towards Uttham Nagar and ZTC. The public who intend to go towards Vinayak Nagar may take the route via ZTC-Moulali KamanRamadevi- EClL-Radhika X road – Neredmet- Vinayak Nagar.

Balaram Nagar near Safilguda Railway gate – General traffic from Balaram Nagar area will not be allowed towards Safilguda Junction. It will be diverted at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre towards Uttam Nagar RUB and Goutham Nagar into Malkajgiri X road.

The general public will not be allowed towards Safilguda Junction. Only Ganesh idols will be permitted.

Ganesh immersion vehicles from Hyderabad city

Chadarghat and Malakpet side vehicles should proceed through Moosarambagh TV Tower X Road, and take a U-turn near Konark Diagnostics Centre. Drivers are requested to turn left at Gaddiannaram X Road, Shiva Ganga Theater, Shankeshwar Bazar Junction and then left towards Saroornagar Tank.

Amberpet and Moosarambagh side vehicles should proceed through Moosarambagh TV Tower X Road, take a left turn towards Dilsuknagar, and then make a U-turn near Konark Diagnostics Centre. Drivers are requested to bear left at Gaddiannaram X Road, Shiva Ganga Theater, Shankeshwar Bazar Junction and then left towards Saroornagar Tank.

Santoshnagar, Saidabad and IS Sadan side vehicles should proceed through Singareni Colony, Sankeshwar Bazar, Saroornagar Tank.

Note

After immersion of Ganesh idols, all empty vehicles should proceed towards Indira Priyadarshini Park, Saroornagar Old Post Office X Road, Karmanghat Side or Saroornagar Post Office side only. Vehicles will not be allowed towards Saroornagar Tank via Saroornagar Post office side and Karmanghat Side and both routes will be kept one way on Friday from 6 am to 8 am on Saturday.

Parking is allowed at Jyothi Club/Saraswathi Sishu Mandhir, ZPHS School near Saroornagar Post Office (near Gandhi Statue) and Indira Priyadarshini Park. The parking is for on-duty officials only. No vehicles are allowed to park in any other places.

Ganesh immersion vehicles towards Kapra Tank

There will be a diversion at Bhaskar Rao Nagar Bus stop towards 2nd Avenue Road, Sainikpuri for the general public going towards Netaji

A diversion will be there at Nethaji Nagar X road towards Canara Junction for the general public from Bhavani Nagar, Old Kapra going towards Yapral.

Note: Two and four-wheelers will not be allowed from Nethaji Nagar X Roads and Yapral side to Kapra Lake.

Ganesh immersion vehicles in Uppal Traffic Jurisdiction

Chengicherla X Roads – Heavy vehicles from Chengicherla X Roads towards Uppal (except Ganesh idols vehicles) will not be allowed towards Uppal X Roads from Chengicherla X Road. They will diverted towards NFC via IOCL, Chengicherla.

Towards Hyderabad Commissionerate limits – Ganesh Idols from Ramanthapur area will not be allowed towards Amberpet side in view of the flyover construction. The idol processions will be diverted from Ramanthapur area through Habsiguda Street No.8 or Uppal X Roads, Survey of India, Ekminar Masjid and towards Habsiguda and Tarnaka.

Restrictions for heavy vehicles

Heavy vehicles (except Ganesh idols vehicles) will not be allowed towards the following roads/areas: