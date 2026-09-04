Hyderabad traffic advisory: Diversions announced for Janmashtami

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory announcing restrictions and diversions around the ISKCON Temple in Abids on September 4 in view of the Lord Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsava.

The restrictions will be in place from 4 am on September 4, 2026, to 1 am on September 5.

Commuters travelling through Abids and nearby areas have been advised to avoid the affected routes wherever possible and use alternative roads.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Routes to avoid

The following roads and junctions are likely to witness heavy traffic during the event:

Yousuf & Company

Jawaharlal Nehru Road

Abids Circle

Old Hyderabad Collector Office

Chirag Ali Lane

Nampally Station Road.

Traffic restrictions may be increased depending on the crowd and traffic situation.

Hyderabad traffic advisory near ISKCON Temple Abids

Traffic coming from Gunfoundry and Tilak Road Junction towards Nampally Station Road will be regulated through a halt-and-go system at GPO Junction. If there is heavy movement of devotees, vehicles may be diverted towards MJ Market.

Vehicles coming from Jambagh Road and SA Bazar Mosque towards GPO Junction will also be regulated through a halt-and-go system. If the crowd becomes heavy, vehicles will not be permitted towards GPO Junction and will instead be diverted at MJ Market towards Gandhi Bhavan and Chapel Road.

Traffic travelling from Taj Island and Nampally towards Koti Bank Street can use the usual route through Bharat Petrol Pump, Left Turn, Samachara Hakku Bhavan (Old ACB Lane), Yousuf & Company, Troop Bazar and Koti Bank Street.

Vehicles coming from the BJP State Office will not be permitted towards Old Hyderabad Collector Office Junction and will be diverted towards MJ Market Road, as mentioned in the Hyderabad traffic advisory.

RTC bus diversions

RTC buses using roads around the ISKCON Temple will also be diverted depending on the movement and gathering of devotees.

At MJ Market Junction, buses coming from Rangmahal and Jambagh Road will not be allowed to turn right towards GPO Junction or Abids Circle. They will proceed towards Gandhi Bhavan Road or Nampally Station Road.

Buses coming from SA Bazar Mosque and Afzalgunj will not be allowed to proceed straight towards GPO Junction or Abids Circle. They will be diverted towards Gandhi Bhavan Road or Nampally Station Road.

At BJR Circle, buses coming from Liberty and Basheerbagh will not be allowed to proceed straight towards GPO Junction or Abids Circle. They will be diverted towards AR Petrol Pump.

At AR Petrol Pump, buses coming from Ravindra Bharathi and HTP Junction will not be allowed to turn left towards BJR Circle. They will proceed towards Nampally Station Road.

Also Read Hyderabad traffic advisory: Diversions announced for repair works at Attapur

Parking for Janmashtami devotees

Parking facilities have been arranged at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally for devotees visiting the ISKCON Temple in Abids.

Traffic Police have advised commuters to avoid the listed roads and junctions and choose alternative routes to prevent delays and congestion.

For emergency travel assistance, commuters can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline at 9010203626.

The Traffic Police have appealed to commuters to follow the advisory and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area.