Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for Bharat Vajrotsavam in Madhapur on Sept 1

Closing ceremony of Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam (Azaadi ka Amrit Mahostav) will be held at HICC on Friday.

Hyderabad: A traffic advisory has been issued by the Cyberabad police in view of the closing ceremony of Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam (Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India Independence Day), scheduled to be held at HICC Madhapur on Friday.

Routes to avoid

Heavy traffic is expected in Neeru’s – Toddy compound Junction – Parvathnagar Junction – 100 feet Junction, Neeru’s Junction – Cyber Towers Junction – Metal Charminar Junction – Google (CII) Junction – Kothaguda Junction Road, Metal Charminar Junction – Khanamet Junction – HITEX/HICC/NAC Road. JNTU – Cyber towers – Bio-Diversity Junction. Gachibowli Junction – Botanical Garden Junction – Kothaguda Junction – Kondapur Junction. Miyapur Junction – Hafeezpet Junction – Hafeezpet Flyover – RTO Office – Kondapur.

The commuters have been advised to use alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.

Additionally, heavy vehicles will not be allowed on routes near JNTU towards Cyber Towers, Miyapur towards Kothaguda, Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda, Biodiversity towards Cyber Towers and Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli.

