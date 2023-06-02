Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for June 4; Ikea flyover to be closed

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory in the city for June 4, on account of a drone show being organised at the Durgam Cheruvu bridge as part of Telangana Formation Day.

Traffic will be diverted in the following stretches from 4 pm on June 4 to 6 am on June 5:

Traffic coming from AIG hospital towards Jubilee Hills via Cable bridge will be diverted at IKEA Rotary – Left turn – Cyber towers – Right turn – COD Junction – Neeru’s Junction – Jubilee Hills. Traffic coming from Bio-diversity and T-Hub towards Jubilee Hills via Cable Bridge will be diverted at IKEA Rotary – Cyber towers – Right turn – COD Junction – Neeru’s Junction – Jubilee Hills. Traffic coming from Road No 45 via cable bridge towards Gachibowli will be diverted at Dr Ambedkar Open University on Road no. 45 down ramp – Right turn – D-mart – Left turn – COD junction – Cyber towers. IKEA flyover will be closed.

Festivities will go on for 21 days and conclude on June 22 with Telangana Martyrs Commemoration Day. People across villages, towns, cities, and schools will pay homage to the martyrs and observe a moment of silence.

A grand rally will be organized at Tank Bund in Hyderabad, where KCR will inaugurate the newly-constructed Martyrs Memorial.