Hyderabad: Traffic advisory in view of Telangana State Formation Day rehearsals

Hyderabad: In view of the rehearsals for Telangana State Formation Day, Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory for Friday.

The restrictions are likely to be in effect at Gunpark, Nampally, Secunderabad Parade Grounds, and Tank Bund.

Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad

From 9 am to 10 am, traffic coming from Nampally T Junction intending to go towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue.

When the VVIP convoy passes through CTO Junction and Plaza Junction, the traffic will be stopped temporarily and will be allowed to proceed after the convoy passes between 10 am and 11 am.

From 7 pm to 9 pm, traffic coming from Ranigunj and RP Road intending to go towards Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at Karbala Junction towards Bible House, Kavadiguda, and Lower Tank Bund.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar and Liberty intending to go towards Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and should take Telugu Thalli Flyover towards Lower Tank Bund, Kavadiguda, Bible House, and Karbala Junction.

Traffic congestion areas

Commuters are requested to avoid the following junctions where heavy traffic congestion is expected:

Ravindra Bharathi

AR Petrol Pump

Iqbal Minar

Telugu Thalli Junction

Upper Tank Bund

Old Ambedkar Statue

Karbala Junction

Bible House

CTO Junction

Plaza Junction

SBI Junction

Tivoli Junction

The traffic diversions will be removed after the conclusion of the program.