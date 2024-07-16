Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Bibi-Ka-Alam procession

Hyderabad: The city police have issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the annual Bibi-Ka-Alam procession scheduled for Wednesday, July 17.

The procession which commences from Bibi-ka-Alawa is expected to attract large crowds, prompting authorities to implement traffic restrictions and diversions from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Motorists and residents have been urged to plan their travel routes and collaborate with authorities to ensure the orderly progression of the Bibi-Ka-Alam procession prioritizing public safety throughout the event.

For more information and updates, citizens are encouraged to follow local media broadcasts and official notifications from the Hyderabad City Police.

Diversion points

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards BiBi-ka-Alawa at Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction and it will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura side.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman and it will be diverted at the Jabbar Hotel towards Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda as per the need.

The vehicular traffic coming from Ethebar Chowk will not be allowed towards Bada Bazar, and it will be diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards either Kotla Alija or Purana Haveli, as per the need or situation.

When the main procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura, the traffic coming from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk, and it will be diverted at Purani Haveli towards either Chatta Bazaar, Dabeerpura, or SJ Rotary.

When the procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, the traffic coming from Moghalpura and Volta Hotel will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk, and it will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X roads towards Paris Café or Talab Katta side as per the situation.

When the procession reaches Etebar Chowk, the traffic coming from Mitti-ka-sher and Madina will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk, and it will be diverted at Gulzar House towards Madina or Mitti-ka-sher.

When the procession reaches Kotla Alija, the traffic coming from the Moghalpura water tank will not be allowed towards Chowk Maidan Khan, and it will be diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque towards Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazar side as per the need.

When the procession reaches Charminar, the traffic coming from Shakkerkote will not be allowed towards Gulzar House, and it will be diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction towards either Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura, whereas the traffic at Ethebar Chowk will be diverted towards Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli.

When the procession reaches Charminar, the traffic coming from Nayapool will not be allowed towards Charminar, and it will be diverted at Madina X Road towards the City College.

When the procession reaches Miralam Mandi, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazar, Salarjung Museum, and Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Purani Haveli, and it will be diverted at Salarjung Rotary towards Nayapool, Shivaji Bridge, and Noorkhan Bazar.

When the procession reaches Alawa Sartauq, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary will not be allowed towards Kali Khabar, and it will be diverted at Chaderghat Rotary towards Ranga Mahal or Koti via Chaderghat Bridge.

Traffic coming from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge, and it will be diverted towards Afzal Gunj and Gowliguda sides at the entrance of Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge Gowliguda side.

When the procession reaches Alwa Sartauq, the traffic will not be allowed towards SJ Rotary, and it will be diverted at Nayapool towards Madina.

The APSRTC/TGSRTC district buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit from 10.00 AM to 9.00 PM on July 17, and they will be allowed to come on Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi roads till the procession reaches the destination.

Additional restrictions will be in place from 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm in Secunderabad

1. The vehicular traffic proceeding from Tankbund towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Children’s Park towards Kavadiguda, Bible House, and R.P. Road.

2. The vehicular traffic proceeding from the R.P. Road towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at the Traffic Island near Bible House (via Kavadiguda X roads) and will join the Tankbund Road at DBR Mills “T” Junction.

3. Mahatma Gandhi Road between the Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be “one way” towards the Ranigunj side. Traffic will be diverted at Ranigunj Junction towards Ministers Road (KIMS Hospital) on a need basis.