Ahead of Bibi ka Alam procession, elephant Roopvathi arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Roopvathi, the elephant which will be used for the procession of Bibi Ka Alam and subsequently Bonalu festivities reached Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, July 14.

A video of the elephant being transported on a truck has surfaced on social media platforms.

The medical examinations of the elephant were conducted on Saturday. A committee constituted by the Supreme Court had issued the clearance.

“We are relieved a lot after the developments. Our opponents were trying their level best to stop the transportation and use of the elephant. But by the grace of Allah, we are bringing the elephant,” said AIMIM MLC Riyaz ul Hassan Effendi (Goldie).

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Friday put in abeyance the transportation of an elephant from Karnataka to Telangana that was to be used for the Muharram and Bonalu processions in Hyderabad.

Telangana minister Konda Surekha had discussed with the government of Karnataka and took approval for transporting the elephant after receiving the medical certificate that the elephant was not seriously ill and was fit to take part in the processions.