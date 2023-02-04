Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Formula E-race on Feb 5

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Formula E-race tournament scheduled to take place on February 5, an advisory has been issued by the traffic department.

The race begins at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road, and ends at HITEX Convention Center, at Cyberabad limits via Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 Cable Bridge.

The route that the race cars will take is:

People’s Plaza (Necklace Road) – IMAX Necklace Road Rotary – VV Statue, Khairtabad – KCP Junction- Panjagutta – NFCL – SNT Junction – Sagar Society – KBR Park – Jubilee Hills Checkpost – Road No.45 – Cable Bridge enter into Cyberabad limits.

Citizens are requested to plan their travel accordingly. Following are the traffic diversions:

Traffic coming from Nallagutta Junction will not be allowed towards Imax Necklace rotary and diverted towards Ranigunj and Buddha Bhavan. Traffic coming from Telugu Thalli/ BRK Bhavana necklace rotary will not be allowed when the rally is about to reach the rotary and diverted toward Iqbal Minar. Traffic coming from Shadan/Rajbhavan Road (Somajiguda road) towards Panjagutta will be stopped for few minutes to allow the rally to cross VV Statue junction. Traffic coming from Taj Krishna towards KCP will be stopped for a while at Mercure Hotel until the rally passes KCP Junction. Traffic coming from Monappa Island and intending to go towards NFCL will be stopped for a few minutes until the rally passes Panjagutta Junction. Traffic coming from Road No. 01 and intending to go towards Panjagutta junction will be stopped for a while until the rally passes the NFCL junction. Traffic coming from SNT/ Sagar Society and intending to take a right turn will be stopped at NFCL until the rally passes NFCL Junction. Traffic coming from SNT/ Sagar Society and intending to go towards KBR park will be stopped for a while until the rally crosses KBR Park. Traffic coming from Cancer Hospital/Orissa Island and intending to go towards KBR Park will be stopped at KBR Park junction until the rally passes KBR Park junction Traffic coming from Film Nagar/Journalist Colony will be stopped for a while until the rally passes Road No. 45 Junction

Traffic congestion is expected at the following points in the city:

VV Statue KCP Junction Panjagutta Junction NFCL Junction SNT Junction Sagar Society Junction KBR Park Junction Jubilee Check post Road No. 45 Junction.

Citizens are requested to avoid the junctions and route and take alternative routes between 2 pm to 5:30 pm.