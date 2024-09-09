Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued amid Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: The city traffic police issued travel advisory for the following routes in view of Ganesh idol immersion and related processions near Necklace Road (P.V.N. Marg) between Tuesday, September 10 and Monday, September 16.

The traffic diversions will be applied from 3 pm till midnight, according to traffic conditions during the week.

Here are the major traffic deviation points between September 10-16.

Sailing club ‘T’ Junction: Traffic from Karbala Maidan will not be allowed towards the Upper Tankbund and will be diverted at Sailing club towards Kavadiguda Cross Roads.

Vehicles travelling towards Liberty or Khairtabad may take the route via Kavadiguda cross roads, DBR Mills, Vaartha lane, Swimming Pool, Banda Maisamma, Dharana Chowk, Indira Park X Roads, RK Math, Katta maisamma junction, Ambedker statue or towards Telugu Talli flyover, Iqbal Minar.

Vehicles travelling to Panjagutta through Tankbund may take the route via Ranigunj, Minster Road, Begumpet, and Punjagutta.

VV Statue: Traffic from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan towards NTR Marg, P.V.N.R Marg (Necklace Road) will not be allowed on Khairtabad Flyover and will be diverted towards Shadan College and Lakdi ka pool.

Telugu Thalli Junction: Traffic from Ambedkar statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar.

Telugu Thalli flyover: Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will not be allowed towards Tankbund and will be diverted on to the Telugu Thalli Flyover and towards Katta Maisamma Temple, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda X Road.

DBR Mills: Traffic from Katta Maisamma Temple via. Dobhi Ghat will not be allowed towards Children’s Park and will be diverted towards DBR Mills and Kavadiguda X Road

Kavadiguda X Road: Traffic from Musheerabad/ Jabbar Complex will not be allowed towards Sailing club and will be diverted at Kavadiguda X road towards DBR Mills.

Nallagutta Bridge: Traffic from Minister Road will not be allowed towards P.V.N.R Marg (Necklace Road) and will be diverted at Nallagutta Bridge towards Karbala.

Nallagutta: General traffic coming from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed towards P.V.N.R Marg (Necklace Road) and will be diverted at Nallagutta Bridge towards Minister Road

The Hyderabad traffic police directed the public to take alternate routes to reach destinations and to avoid delays during the festive period. Citizens can contact traffic police helpline number 9010203626 for travel assistance in cases of emergencies.