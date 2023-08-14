Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for I-Day celebrations at Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the Independence Day celebrations at Rani Mahal Lawns, Golconda Fort. The advisory outlines areas where traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented to ensure smooth vehicular movement. The restrictions will be applicable on August 15 from 7 am to 12 noon.

G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, Addl. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad has stated that the road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be closed for general vehicular traffic from 7 am to 12 noon on August 15.

The entry from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be used for the A (Gold), A (Pink), and B (Blue) car pass holders, who are invited to attend the Independence Day celebrations 2023, including the flag hosting ceremony from 7 am to 11 am.

Invitees coming with these three categories of passes from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam side will be routed to the fort via Rethibowli, Nanalnagar junctions, Langar House flyover, Tippu Khan bridge, Ramdevguda junction, and Makai darwaza.

The C (green) car pass holders will be routed from Seven Tombs, Banjara Darwaza and Owaisi ground. Those from Langar Houz side via Fateh darwaza can take right turn at Bada Bazaar, towards GHMC Island and Owaisi ground.

The D (Red) car pass holders are requested to come to Golconda Fort from via: Shaikpet Nala and Tolichowki, Seven Tombs side Banjara Darwaza to alight at Priyadarshini School, Golconda and park their vehicles inside the Priyadarshini School.

The E (Black) car pass holders i.e. general public coming to the venue on their vehicles are requested to come via under the Langer House flyover, take U turn and left turn towards Fateh Darwaza and park their vehicles at HUDA park near Fateh Darwaza.

The general public coming from Shaikpet and Tolichowki can park their vehicles inside the Seven Tombs. They can board free RTC buses provided at both the places to reach the place of function and return.

All the invitees are requested to invariably display their car passes prominently on the left side of the windscreens of their vehicles for easy identification.

At Secunderabad parade grounds, traffic will be diverted at Tivoli Junction towards Brooke Bond and N.C.C Junction and traffic coming from Tivoli towards Plaza will be restricted from 8 am to 10 am.

The Golconda surrounding areas residents are requested not to park any vehicles on the main roads leading to Golconda Fort.

Commuters are appealed to follow traffic updates on the social media platform of Hyderabad Traffic Police. In case of emergency, helpline number 9010203626 can be dialed for travel assistance.