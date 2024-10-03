Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Mallampet road construction

Hyderabad: The city traffic police issued an advisory in view of the ongoing construction work of CC road from Mallampet Bus Stop to Hanuman Temple here on Thursday, October 3.

The construction will last for 20 days, the advisory stated.

According to the advisory, traffic coming from Bachupally towards ORR (Exit 4A) will be diverted at Mallampet bus stop. Commuters should take a left turn to Kazipally Bollaram Road (BC Colony)-ORR (Exit 4A) service road.

Similarly, traffic coming from ORR (Exit 4A) towards Bachupally will be diverted at Mallampet entry road-ORR service road (Exit 4A). Commuters should take a left turn to Kazipally Bollaram Road (BC Colony)–Mallampet bus stop and from there take a right turn to Bachupally.

The traffic advisory will be valid round the clock. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly in order to ensure smooth vehicular movement.