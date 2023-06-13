Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for NIMS Hospital event tomorrow

Hyderabad: The City Traffic Police Department issued an advisory ahead of NIMS programmes to be conducted on June 14, from 10 am to 3 pm in Panjagutta.

Junctions that will be affected due to various VIPs attending the event are:

Green Lands, Monappa Panjagutta NFCL Junction Taj Krishna Junction KCP Junction VV Statue (Khairatabad) Junction and Raj Bhavan Metro Junction

General Public is requested to avoid the following road stretches:

Green Lands – Panjagutta Green Lands – Monappa – Rajbhavan Road – VV Statue VV Statue – KCP Junction – NIMS – Panjagutta Panjagutta – NFCL – NIMS Back Gate – Taj Krishna, KCP Junction

Parking spaces issued by the traffic department are as follows:

Opp: Sri Sai Hospital, General Parking Opp. Transco Parking General Next Galleria Mall Parking Metro Rail parking (4w& 2w) R&B office Parking (CEO by lane for Buses and others)

Citizens are requested to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police and take alternate routes to reach their destinations.

In case of any emergency kindly call our traffic helpline: 9010203626 for travel assistance.