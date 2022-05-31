Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad: The city police have released a traffic advisory for June 2, on Thursday from 07.30 am to 11 am in view of the State Formation Day events at Public Gardens, Nampally.

As a result, driving from MJ Market to Public Garden will be prohibited, and traffic will be redirected at Taj Island to Ek Minar, Asif Nagar/ Red Hills, Ayodhya Hotel, Lakdikapul, and other locations.

Similarly, traffic from Nampally Railway Station to Public Garden would be redirected via Gunfoundry, Abids, or BJR Statue, Basheerbagh Flyover through Chapel Road T Jn.

Old PS Saifabad will redirect traffic from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairtabad to Telephone Bhavan, Iqbal Minar, Secretariat Road, Telugu Thalli, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Basheerbagh, and Abids, among other places.

Similarly, traffic from Hyderguda, King Koti, and BJR Statue would be redirected at Basheerbagh Junction to Liberty, Telugutalli, NTR Marg, Iqbal Minar, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapul Bridge, and BJR Statue, Abids, among other destinations.

Traffic will be diverted at Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters) towards Liberty road and Telugu Talli Flyover from the Telugu Thalli, NTR Marg, and Liberty sides towards Adarsh Nagar road and Police Control Room Junction (PCR).

Traffic from Tank Bund to Ravindra Bharathi would be diverted at Iqbal Minar to Telephone Bhavan Road, Old PS Saifabad, and Lakdikapul Bridge, among other places.

Traffic from Sujatha School to the Public Garden will be prohibited, and traffic will be routed to the AR Petrol Pump in the direction of the BJR statue.

Car pass holders attending the Telangana State Formation Day, on the other hand, would be permitted to use the diversion points.

Citizens were asked by the Hyderabad Police Department to use other routes and comply.