Hyderabad: Traffic constable dies after ramming motorcycle into parked lorry

Hyderabad: A traffic constable died after ramming his motorcycle into a lorry parked on the road at Hayathnagar on Friday.

The policeman, Man Singh, worked at Yadadri traffic police station.

On Friday morning, Man Singh was traveling from Yadadri to Thorrur village at Hayathnagar on his Pulsar bike when, upon reaching Pasumamula village, he rammed into a parked tipper lorry. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The Hayathnagar police stated that the tipper lorry driver had stopped the vehicle without any warning indicators, and Man Singh, due to darkness, failed to notice the lorry and hit the vehicle.

A case has been registered.