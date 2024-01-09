Hyderabad: Traffic cop arrested for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Hyderabad: A traffic police constable of Narayanguda traffic police station, Vikas Kumar Yadav, was caught red handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a man for releasing his vehicle. The vehicle had been impounded during drunken driving checking.

The constable, Vikas Kumar Yadav, of Narayanguda traffic police station had demanded the amount of Rs 5,000 from one Khaja Habibuddin for releasing the vehicle of his friend Ramzan. A drunken driving case was booked against him when he was caught during the checking.

The constable demanded the amount for releasing the vehicle as well as disposing of the case with penalty. Khaja Habibuddin, approached the ACB who laid a trap and caught Vikas Yadav when he accepted the cash laced with chemicals.

Both of his hands yielded positive results during the chemical test. The constable was arrested and produced at the special ACB court. Further investigation is underway.