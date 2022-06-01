Hyderabad: Traffic curbs in view of Telangana Formation Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commission CV Anand has notified the traffic restrictions in view of the Telangana Formation Day celebration in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The restrictions will be applicable from 7:30 am to 11 am on June 2, 2022. During the time period, commutators will be diverted to alternative routes.

Traffic diversions

At Taj Island, the general traffic coming from MJ Market and proceeding towards Public Gardens will not be allowed and it will be diverted towards Ek Minar – Bhazarghar – Asif Nagar/ Red Hills- Ayodya Hotel and Lakdikapul.

Traffic coming from Nampally Railway Station will be diverted at Chapel Roat T Junction towards Gunfoundry – Abids or BJR Statue and Basheerbagh flyover.

Traffic coming from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairtabad towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed, and it will be diverted at Saifabad Old police station towards Telephone Bhavan – Iqbal Minar – Secretariat Road– Telugu Talli – Ambedkar Statue – Liberty – Basheerbagh and Abids.

At Basheerbagh junction, traffic coming from Hyderguda, King Koti, and BJR Statue towards PCR, Public Garden will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty – Telugu Talli – NTR Marg – Iqbal Minar – Old PS Saifabad – Lakdikapul Bridge & BJR Statue -Abids.

Similarly, traffic coming from Tank Bund towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan road – Old PS Saifabad and Lakdikapul Bridge.

Traffic coming from Telugu Talli, NTR Marg, and Liberty, towards Adarsh Nagar road and Police Control Room Junction (PCR) will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters) towards Liberty Road and Telugu Talli Flyover.

Telangana Formation Day

It is observed on June 2 to celebrate the formation of a separate Telangana state. The new state was formed on June 2, 2014.

During the day, parades, political speeches, and ceremonies take place. The chief minister of the state hosts the national flag.