Hyderabad: Traffic gridlock at highway toll ahead of Sankranti

Hyderabad: A major traffic gridlock was observed at Panthangi toll plaza on National Highway No. 65 near Choutuppal in Yadadri district ahead of the Sankranti celebration.

As people started going to their native places for the festive occasion, 10 gates were allocated for vehicles going towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad while six gates were allocated for vehicle flow coming towards Hyderabad, out of the total 16 toll gates.

However, the vehicle flow was hindered at the toll plaza for almost half a kilometre on the Hyderabad to Vijayawada route.

The flow of traffic on NH 65 is expected to increase further on Thursday night.