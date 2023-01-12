Hyderabad: Traffic gridlock at highway toll ahead of Sankranti

The flow of traffic on NH 65 is expected to increase further on Thursday night.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th January 2023 1:19 pm IST
Telangana: Traffic gridlock at highway toll ahead of Sankranti
(Representational photo)

Hyderabad: A major traffic gridlock was observed at Panthangi toll plaza on National Highway No. 65 near Choutuppal in Yadadri district ahead of the Sankranti celebration.

As people started going to their native places for the festive occasion, 10 gates were allocated for vehicles going towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad while six gates were allocated for vehicle flow coming towards Hyderabad, out of the total 16 toll gates.

Also Read
Ahead of Sankranti, RTA cracks down 10 private bus services

However, the vehicle flow was hindered at the toll plaza for almost half a kilometre on the Hyderabad to Vijayawada route.

The flow of traffic on NH 65 is expected to increase further on Thursday night.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button