Hyderabad Traffic Police book 1005 for blocking free left

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police booked 1,005 motorists for blocking free lefts in the city in a special drive conducted from August 12 to 18.

Apart from this, 334 cases involved driving by minors. The special drives are part of continued efforts to improve traffic discipline and road safety in the city.

In a statement, the traffic police said commuters have been urged not to block designated free-left lanes, as such obstructions can slow traffic movement at busy junctions. Similarly, enforcement against minors driving vehicles is being intensified, with parents and vehicle owners being cautioned against it.

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“Handing over vehicles to people with no driving licence is an offence, and vehicle owners could face legal action if their vehicles are found being used in violation of the rules,” the police added.

The department will continue such drives to ensure compliance with road safety.