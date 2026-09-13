Hyderabad traffic police book 397 for drunk driving Sept 11-12

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police caught as many as 397 drivers during a special drive on the weekend, starting from Saturday, September 11, to Sunday, September 12.

The special drive was aimed at ensuring road safety by apprehending commuters driving under the influence, police said.

Of the 397, 320 drivers were on two-wheelers, 28 were auto drivers, and 48 were on four-wheelers.

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The maximum permissible Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit across India is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.03 per cent), and Hyderabad traffic police caught three offenders with a BAC at or above 300 mg/100 ml.

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Among the total number of those booked, 98 recorded a BAC ranging from 30 mg/100 ml to 50 mg/100 ml.

As many as 168 people recorded a BAC of 51 mg/100 ml to 100 mg/100 ml, and 68 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 101 mg/100 ml to 150 mg/100 ml.

While 44 recorded a BAC level of 151 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 10 had a BAC level ranging from of 201 mg/100 ml to 250 mg/100 ml. Six people were caught with Blood Alcohol Levels of of 251 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml,

There will be zero tolerance regarding drunk driving, Hyderabad Police said, adding that the special drive will continue. Authorities have requested commuters to cooperate with the traffic police