Hyderabad Traffic Police conduct one way traffic trial around KBR Park

Hyderabad: The city police conducted a one-way traffic trial run around KBR National Park on Sunday, as part of the Hyderabad City Innovative & Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project.

Under the H-CITI project, a steel flyover and underpass are being constructed in the Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills area to reduce traffic congestion. The observations will be shared with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to help in the easy flow of vehicular movement.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar inspected the trial run and also visited KBR Park Main Gate to Basavatarakam Hospital, Agrasen Junction, Film Nagar and Road No. 45 up to Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar with Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D Joel Davis

Police said the one-way traffic arrangement was implemented only for Sunday as part of the trial, and normal traffic movement will be restored from Monday.