Hyderabad Traffic Police facilitate transport of live organ

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police on Monday, once again facilitated the transport of the live organ (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the live organ.

Police provides non-stop movement to ambulance

According to Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City, “On Monday once again Hyderabad Traffic police facilitated the transport of the live organ (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organs. On 14 September 2020 at 21.48 hours Hyderabad Traffic Police arranged Green Channel for transportation of live organ (lungs) from Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdikapul to KIMS Hospital, Minister’s Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad.”

The distance between Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdikapul to KIMS Hospital, Minister’s Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad is 5.6 kilometres which was covered in five minutes, Kumar said.

“The medical team carrying the live organ (lungs) left at 21.48 hrs from Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdikapul to KIMS Hospital, Minister’s Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad at 21.53 hours,” said Kumar.

Efforts applauded

“The efforts of Hyderabad Traffic Police in the transportation of live organ (lungs) were applauded by the managements of Gleneagles Global and KIMS Hospitals as it would help in saving one precious life. This year in 2020, Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport 8 times,” he added.

Source: ANI