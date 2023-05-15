Hyderabad traffic police launch road safety summer camp for kids

Hyderabad: A summer camp on road safety was launched by the Hyderabad traffic police for children at the Traffic Training Institute Goshamahal on Monday by the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, G Sudheer Babu.

The Summer camp is for children between 10 to 15 years and the topics covered are traffic awareness and road safety, dance, music, painting, improving handwriting and personality development, the main concept is to create road safety awareness among children which will definitely help in reducing fatalities due to road crashes.

Addressing the children G. Sudheer Babu, emphasized that road accidental deaths in India are more than deaths that occurred in wars. He reiterated the safety message and to follow traffic rules. He appealed to children to advocate road safety to their friends and relatives.

The program was attended by Jobin Jose, Chief Manager of HMSI Safety Education Centre Management – South, Saroj Bala, Aryan Dance Academy, and Ananth Raj, Raj Events.