Hyderabad traffic police nab 928 persons for drunk driving

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police conducted a special drive against drunk driving between June 7 and 13 at various locations in the city.

During the drive, 928 individuals were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Most offenders were two-wheeler riders, reveals Hyderabad traffic police

Among the offenders, most of them were two-wheeler riders. Out of the total offenders, 805 were two-wheeler riders.

Out of the total violators, 209 drivers had blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) between 30mg/100ml and 50mg/100ml. Another 419 offenders recorded BAC levels between 51mg/100ml and 100mg/100ml.

Thirteen individuals had extremely high BAC readings. The readings were over 300mg/100ml. Following are the number of cases based on BAC level:

30–50 mg/dL: 209 cases

51–100 mg/dL: 419 cases

101–150 mg/dL: 175 cases

151–200 mg/dL: 71 cases

201–250 mg/dL: 28 cases

251–300 mg/dL: 13 cases

Above 300 mg/dL: 13 cases

This time, no minors were found drunk driving in Hyderabad.

What is BAC level?

BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).

For drivers throughout India, the law strictly enforces a maximum permissible BAC limit of 0.03% (30 mg/dL). Any reading above this threshold violates Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Legal consequences for drunk driving in Hyderabad

All booked offenders will face a fine or imprisonment or both.

The Hyderabad traffic police warned that those caught driving drunk will be booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

Conviction under the law carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and fines.