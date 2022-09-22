Hyderabad: Traffic police remove road encroachments at Madina junction

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic wing on Thursday removed alleged encroachments at Madina junction. A team of traffic policemen comprising ACP Charminar (Traffic) V Srinivas Reddy conducted a operation ROPE (Removal of obstructive parking and encroachment)at Madina junction to Pathergatti.

The traffic police officials first interacted with the petty and street vendors and counselled them not to park the vehicles on Roads, make arrangements for proper parkings and not to cause any obstructions for commuters

Meanwhile, the traffic police had removed obstructions from the roads and footpaths. The police have also booked 20 cases under city police section 41 and 39B.