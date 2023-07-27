Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions ahead of Ashura procession in Old City

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ashura procession on Saturday, July 29, the city traffic police have released diversions to ensure the free flow of traffic in Old City.

Traffic restrictions will be in place between 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Bibi-ka-Alawa at Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction and it will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura.

Traffic will not be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman and will be diverted at Jabbar Hotel towards either Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda.

Vehicles coming from Ethebar Chowk will be diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards either Kotla Alija or Purana Haveli blocking the routes towards Bada Bazar.

Traffic will be diverted and restricted as the procession reaches the following areas:

When the procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura, roads towards Etebar Chowk will be blocked and



Traffic coming from Purani Haveli be diverted towards either Chatta Bazar, Dabeerpura or SJ Rotary.

Traffic from Moghalpura, Volta Hotel will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X roads towards either Paris café or Talab katta.



When the procession reaches Kotla Alija, the traffic coming from the Moghalpura water tank will not be allowed towards Chowk Maidan Khan and will be diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque towards either Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazar side.



When the procession reaches Charminar, traffic will not be allowed towards Gulzar House.



Traffic from Shakkerkote will be diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction towards either Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura.



Traffic will be diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli.



Traffic from Nayapool will be diverted at Madina X Road towards City College.



When the procession reaches Alawa Sartouq, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary will not be allowed towards Kali Khabar and it will be diverted at Chaderghat Rotary towards Ranga Mahal or Koti via Chaderghat Bridge.



Traffic coming from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards Salar Jung/ Shivaji Bridge and will be diverted at the entrance of Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge towards Gowliguda.



When the procession reaches Alawa Sartouq, traffic towards SJ Rotary will be diverted at Nayapool towards Madina

Traffic restrictions for buses:

APSRTC/TSRTC district buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit between 10:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The buses will not be allowed towards the Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi road till the procession terminates.