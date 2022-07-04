Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions ahead of Yellamma Devasthanam

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police on Monday announced that traffic restrictions will be in force around the Yellamma Devasthanam in Balkampet ahead of the Yellamma Kalyanotsavam. The restrictions will be in place from July 4 to July 6.

A large number of devotees will visit the Kalyanotsavam on 5 July and Rathotsavam on July 6. Police expect moderate traffic congestion with devotees and their vehicles on streets around Yellamma Temple. To avoid inconvenience, the commuters are advised to take the following roads and avoid movement towards Balkampet Yellamma Temple.

Diversion points for the general public on 5 and 6 July:

Traffic coming from Green lands, Matha Temple, Satyam Theatre going towards Fateh Nagar will be diverted at SR Nagar T Junction towards SR Nagar Community Hall – Abilasha Towers – B.K Guda X Road – Straight towards Sriram Nagar X road – Sanath Nagar /Fateh Nagar Road.

Traffic coming from Fateh Nagar fly-over proceeding towards Balkampet will not be allowed and will be diverted at New Bridge towards Katamaisamma Temple- Begumpet.

Traffic coming from Green Lands – Bakul Apartments – Food World will not be allowed towards Balkampet and will be diverted at Food World X roads towards Sonabai Temple – Satyam Theater – Maithrivanam / SR Nagar T Junction.

Traffic coming from Begumpet, Kattamaisamma Temple towards Balkampet will not be allowed and it will be diverted towards Green lands – Matha Temple – Satyam Theater – SR Nagar T Junction left turn to SR Nagar Community Hall.

By-lanes and link roads from SR Nagar ‘T’ junction to Fateh Nagar will remain closed.

Parking places will be available for devotees in the following areas: