Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions announced ahead of Grace cancer run

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions have been announced ahead of the Grace cancer run scheduled for Sunday, October 6. They will remain place from 5:30 AM- 8:30 AM.

The Grace cancer run will begin from the Gachibowli Stadium to IIIT Junction to Wipro Junction via TNGOs Colony for a distance of 10 kilometers. To facilitate the event, the Cyberabad traffic police will implement diversions at various key junctions in Hyderabad.

Traffic moving from Mehdipatnam and ORR will be diverted from Gachibowli Junction towards Kondapur while those coming from the Financial District, Gowlidoddi and Q-city will be diverted from Wipro Junction towards Nanakramguda village.

The Cyberabad police said that commuters moving from Lingampally, HCU, Masjid Banda T Junction and Gachibowli Stadium will be diverted from DLF Junction towards Radisson Junction. Those travelling from Kondapur and Kothaguda will be diverted from Botanical Junction towards Heritage Junction.

Heavy vehicles including trucks, lorries, goods carrier vehicles and water tankers will not be allowed on the route of the marathon during the aforementioned timings for the Grace cancer run in Hyderabad.