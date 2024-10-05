Watch: Man walks dangerously on top of Charminar, raises concerns

Hyderabad: A recent video showcasing a man walking dangerously on top of the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad without any safety precautions has sparked widespread concern and outrage on social media.

In the purported video from, Friday October 4, the worker is seen precariously balancing on the structure’s arched windows, raising questions about the safety measures, or lack thereof, being implemented during such high-risk tasks.

After the footage surfaced, the police stated that the man could have been a worker involved in the ongoing construction at the Charminar. However, no case was reported or filed in the matter.

Public outcry over safety concerns for workers at Charminar

Netizens have taken to various platforms to express their fears regarding the worker’s safety and the potential risks involved in such reckless behavior.

Comments flooded in, with some viewers stating they were frightened just watching the video, highlighting the urgent need for protective equipment and proper safety protocols for the workers engaged in construction and maintenance tasks at Charminar.

Call for Action

The viral nature of this video has prompted calls for immediate action from local authorities and construction companies to prioritize worker safety.

Prioritising safety in construction practices is crucial which includes equipment and ensuring that workers are trained in safe working practices.

As discussions continue online, it remains essential for government officials and construction companies, to address these such safety issues.

Ensuring that workers have access to protective gear and are trained in emergency protocols is not just a regulatory requirement but need to safeguard human life in high-risk environments like that of Charminar.