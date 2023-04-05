Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions announced for Hanuman Jayanti procession

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Police Commission CV Anand announced traffic restrictions to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the yatra, which covers a distance of 12 km.

The main procession will commence at 11:30 am from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and will proceed towards Hanuman Mandir Tadbund, Secunderabad via a designated route. The route includes popular landmarks such as Gowliguda, Ram Mandir, Putlibowli ‘X’ roads, Andhra Bank ‘X’ roads, Koti, DM & HS, Sultan Bazar ‘X’ roads, Ramkoti ‘X’ roads, Kachiguda ‘X’ roads, Narayanguda YMCA, Chikkadpally ‘X’ roads, RTC ‘X’ roads, Ashok Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Viceroy Hotel, Praga Tools, Kavadiguda, CGO Towers, Bansilalpet Road, Bible House, City Light Hotel, Bata Showroom, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Old Ramgopalpet PS, Paradise X Roads, CTO Junction, Lee Royal Palace, Brooke Bond, Imperial Garden, and Mastan Cafe, before finally turning left at Sree Hanuman Temple Tadbund. The procession is expected to conclude at 8 pm on Thursday.

Another procession to begin at Karmanghat Hanuman Temple

In addition to the main procession, another tributary procession will start from Karmanghat Hanuman Temple, which falls under the Rachakonda Commissionerate Jurisdiction. This procession will enter Hyderabad City limits at Champapet and pass through Champapet X Rd, IS Sadan, Dhobhighat, ACP off Malakpet, Saidabad Colony Road, Shankeshwar Bazar, and enter Rachakonda Commissionerate Limits at Saroor Nagar Tank, before re-entering city limits at Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Dilsukhnagar.

The tributary procession will then pass through Moosaram Bagh Junction, Malakpet, Nalgonda X Road, and Azampura Rotary, before joining the main procession at DM&HS, Women’s Junction. This tributary procession covers a distance of 10.8 km before joining the main procession.

Traffic restrictions for the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Hyderabad

To ensure the safety and smooth flow of the Hanuman Jayanti procession, the Hyderabad Police will implement traffic restrictions at various locations along the route.

The traffic on this route will be diverted when the procession goes through the designated route. The traffic police advised commuters to take alternate routes to reach their desired destinations.

Suggested routes for travel between 9 am and 2 pm

Commuters Coming from Lakdikapool intending to go towards Dilsukh Nagar OR South Zone via Koti, Bank Street & Chaderghat are suggested to take a route via Basheerbagh, Old MLA Quarters, Himayathnagar Y Junction, Narayanaguda fly Over, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Right Turn Tilak Nagar, Road No. 6 Junction, Ali Café X Road, Moosarambagh, Dilsukhnagar Commuters Coming from Dilsukh Nagar intending to go towards Mehdipatnam via Koti and DM&HS are suggested to take a route via LB Nagar, Uppal, Tarnaka, Secunderabad OR via LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Aramghar, Attapur, Mehdipatnam.

Suggested routes for travel between 2 pm and 7 pm

Commuters coming from Lakdikapool towards Secunderabad Station or Uppal are suggested to take a route via VV Statue, Somajiguda, Greenlands, Begumpet Fly Over, Prakashnagar Fly Over, Paradise Flyover after getting down here commuters may take Left to JBS or Right to Sec’bad Station OR straight towards St. John Rotary for Uppal.

Residents are requested to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police and follow the suggested routes during the specified timings of the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Hyderabad to avoid any inconvenience in commuting. In case of any travel information or reporting of inconvenience, citizens can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Control Room at 040 2785 2482 or the Traffic Help Line at 9010203626.