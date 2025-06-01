Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Malakpet extended till Monday

Hyderabad: Due to the ongoing pipeline repair works near the Akbar Plaza building and Old Malakpet areas, the Hyderabad traffic police has extended the vehicular movement restrictions till Monday, June 2.

The previous day, an advisory was issued stating that vehicles would be diverted from 10:00 pm on May 31 to 6:00 pm on June 1. It has been extended to one more day.

Traffic restricted routes

Traffic coming from MGBS and Chadarghat Bridge will not be allowed to proceed towards Chaderghat X Roads and Malakpet.

Similarly, traffic from Koti and Rangamahal through Chadarghat will be restricted towards Chaderghat Rotary, Chaderghat Chota Bridge and Malakpet.

Traffic diversion routes

RTC buses exiting from the MGBS gate and heading towards Vijayawada, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Khammam will be diverted at Chaderghat Rotary.

The diverted route will pass through Chaderghat X Roads, Nimboliadda, the Amberpet new flyover, Ramanthapur, Uppal, and LB Nagar to reach the Vijayawada highway.

Buses proceeding towards Dilshuknagar, LB Nagar, Saibabad and Ibrahimpatnam will be diverted at Chaderghat X roads, Nimboliadda, 6 No Junction, New Golnaka bridge, Musarambagh RTA and Musarambagh X roads. Those coming from the left will be diverted towards Dilshuknagar and those from the right should turn towards Nalgonda X roads, Chanchalguda, Saidabad and IS Sadan.

During the traffic diversions, commuters can find traffic congestion at MJ Market, Koti, Rang Mahal X Roads, Chaderghat, SJ Rotary, Nimboliadda and Golnaka. Hence, it is better to choose alternative routes to reach your destinations.