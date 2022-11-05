Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at NTR Marg for Formula-E Race work

Hyderabad: The city traffic police here will impose traffic restrictions for a day on November 6 due to works going on to build a race track for the upcoming Formula-E race here. The civil work is being taken up at NTR Marg, Tank Bund. Commuters have been advised to follow the following traffic diversions.

As per the traffic advisory issued by the traffic police, the following diversions will be made:

Traffic coming from Ambedkar statue (Tankbund/Liberty) and taking right turn at Telugu thalli flyover towards Necklace Road rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar. It will be allowed via Mint compound Lane towards Necklace rotary/Khairtabad flyover.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Telugu thalli and taking left turn towards Necklace Rotary/NTR Marg will not be allowed and will be diverted at Mint compound towards Necklace Rotary/Khairatabad flyover.

Vehicles coming from the Khairtabad flyover towards Telugu thalli will not be allowed and diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Mint compound lane/Iqbal Minar. NTR Garden will be closed on this Sunday November 6 due to formula E-Racing road works.

The police have appealed all citizens are to opt alternate routes to reach their respective destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Traffic Congestion junctions:

On November 6, the below junctions may be congested due to traffic diversion and the commuters are advised to avoid these junctions:

VV Statue( Khairatabad) Junction, Necklace Road Rotary, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli Junction, Lumbini Park, NTR Garden and Sanjeevaiah Park.