Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for CM’s Christmas dinner at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: The city traffic police have issued a traffic advisory in connection with the dinner gathering which is scheduled to be hosted by the chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao at LB Stadium on Wednesday.



Traffic restrictions are likely to be implemented tomorrow between 2 pm to 9 pm on the routes mentioned below.



Junctions to be avoided where traffic congestion is expected include Old Police Control Room, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

Traffic police have requested citizens for their cooperation to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and avoid the below-mentioned routes during the specified timings.



Ring a bell on the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline- 9010203626 in case of any inconvenience in commuting.

Traffic diversions for the public near LB junction

The traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the following routes on a needful basis.

Traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Jn. (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump towards Nampally and Chapel Road. Traffic coming from Abids towards BJR Circle will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road/Nampally Station road. Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards BJR Statue will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards King Koti/Old MLA Qtrs road. Traffic coming from the Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan (KLK) building will be diverted at the Sujatha School junction towards Nampally Station Road.

Traffic diversion for RTC buses

The RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards Abids should avoid the L.B. Stadium main Gate located in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take a diversion at A.R. Petrol (Public Gardens) bunk towards Nampally Station Road.

Entry gates, and parking points for Christmas Dinner Invitees

The Invitees attending the Christmas dinner on Wednesday may refer to the below-mentioned alighting and parking points to park their vehicles.