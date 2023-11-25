PM Modi in Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions issued for Nov 25,26

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions have been imposed at various places in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on November 25 and 26.

Congestion points on Nov 25

These are the places that will see traffic congestion between 5:20 pm to 5:50 pm on Saturday, November 25.

Begumpet Airport – Under PNT Flyover – Shoppers Stop – Hyderabad Public School – Begumpet Flyover -Green Lands – Rajiv Gandhi Statue – Monappa Island junction – Yashoda Hospital – MMTS station – Raj Bhavan.

On November 26

The following points will see traffic congestion between 10:35 am to 11:05 am.

Raj Bhavan – Yashoda Hospital – Monappa Island junction – Pragathi Bhavan – Begumpet Flyover – Hyderabad Public School – Shoppers Stop – under PNT Flyover, Airport ‘Y’ junction – Begumpet airport.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to make note of the traffic advisory and plan their travel accordingly.

Drones banned in Hyderabad

Prohibitory orders against drones and any kind of flying machines under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be in place for a radius of 20 km at Tukkuguda in Pahadishareef in view of the visit of PM Modi and his public meeting.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan, in the order issued on Friday, imposed the ban stating that no flying activities of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders, or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft would be allowed in the surroundings of the public meeting venue.

The order would be in force for one day from 6 am on November 25 to 6 am on November 26.

Meanwhile, a similar prohibitory order was issued by Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra, against drones and any kind of flying machines for a radius of 5 km at Hakimpet Air Force Station, Kanha Shanthi Vanam, Nandigama, and surroundings in view of the same.