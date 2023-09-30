Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in Old City for Milad-un-Nabi procession on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police announced traffic restrictions in view of the Milad-un-Nabi procession in the city on Sunday, October 1. The traffic restrictions are mostly confined to the Old City areas and will be in force between 8-00 am and 6-00 pm.

As per the advisory issued by the traffic police, vehicles will not be allowed on the following routes:

Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, Aliabad, Syed Ali Chabutra, Shahalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti-Madina Building, Nayapul-Salar Jung Museum, Darulshifa, Mandi Mir Alam, Alijah Kotla, Bibi Bazaar junction-Moghalpura-Shahalibanda, Volga Hotel junction and Fateh Darwaza.

The police have urged the public to take alternate routes and cooperate to avoid inconvenience to themselves and the general public.