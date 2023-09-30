Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in Old City for Milad-un-Nabi procession on Sunday

As per the advisory issued by the traffic police, vehicles will not be allowed on the following routes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th September 2023 7:51 pm IST
The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Sunday said that vehicle movement will be restricted in certain areas of the city owing to the Yellamma Kalyanam being held at the Yellamma Devasthanam, Balkampet.
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police announced traffic restrictions in view of the Milad-un-Nabi procession in the city on Sunday, October 1. The traffic restrictions are mostly confined to the Old City areas and will be in force between 8-00 am and 6-00 pm.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial
Also Read
Hyderabad: Flying objects banned around RGIA on October 1

As per the advisory issued by the traffic police, vehicles will not be allowed on the following routes:

Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, Aliabad, Syed Ali Chabutra, Shahalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti-Madina Building, Nayapul-Salar Jung Museum, Darulshifa, Mandi Mir Alam, Alijah Kotla, Bibi Bazaar junction-Moghalpura-Shahalibanda, Volga Hotel junction and Fateh Darwaza.

MS Education Academy

The police have urged the public to take alternate routes and cooperate to avoid inconvenience to themselves and the general public.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th September 2023 7:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button