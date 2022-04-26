Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in place ahead of TRS plenary

Hyderabad: As Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is set to conduct a plenary meet on Wednesday, the Cyberabad traffic police have issued restrictions in the area.

Traffic may be diverted towards Neeru’s Junction, commuters from Cyber Towers Junction will have to take the Metal Charminar Junction route and Google (CII) Junction going towards Kothaguda Junction Road.

Similar restrictions have been placed in areas such as Metal Charminar Junction, Khanamet junction, Hitex Road, Bio-diversity park, IKEA, and Botanical Garden Junction. Commuters from the aforementioned areas are supposed to take the Rolling Hills, AIG Hospital route and avoid the Cyber Towers junction.

Commuters moving from RC Puram and Chandanagar to Madhapur shall be diverted to the BHEL-HCU route, and avoid the Allwyn – Kondapur road. The movement of heavy vehicles is also restricted in certain areas including JNTU and Cyber Towers. Similarly, the movement of heavy vehicles is restricted between Miyapur and Kothaguda, Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda, Biodiversity towards JNTU, and Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli.