Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions on Shamshabad due to developmental works

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, imposed traffic diversions under the RGI Airport PS limits at Shamshabad in view of developmental works.

The RGI Airport to Hyderabad approach road at the Kishanguda ramp will be closed for 45 days.

The traffic coming from RGI Airport towards Hyderabad will be diverted towards Bangalore Exit and take U turn at ORR emergency Trauma Centre on NH-44.

The traffic coming from Hyderabad towards RGI Airport will be regulated as usual.

These rules will come into force from Saturday, August 3.