Hyderabad: Traffic signals to turn red for mass singing of national anthem

Hyderabad: All the traffic signals in Hyderabad will turn red and the national anthem would be played in all the public address systems at 11:30 am today.

As per the instructions of the Telangana government pertaining to the mass singing of the national anthem, traffic will be stopped at traffic police manned junctions too.

All citizens have been requested to stand and sing the national anthem at the junctions.

Traffic advisory issued

In connection with the mass singing of the national anthem being graced by the chief minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao today at GPO circle, Abids between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, traffic restrictions will be imposed.

The traffic coming from Liberty and Basheerbagh towards BJR Circle will not be allowed towards Abids and will be diverted at BJR Circle towards AR Petrol Pump to Nampally Station Road.

RTC buses coming from Liberty towards BJR Circle will not be allowed and diverted at Liberty towards Himayatnagar – Narayanguda – Kachiguda – Koti.

Traffic coming from King Koti to Abids main road will not be allowed and will be diverted at King Koti X Roads towards Hanuman Tekdi, Troop Bazar, Koti.

Vehicles coming from Boggulakunta to Abids main road will not be allowed and will be diverted at Boggulakunta X Roads towards Hanuman Tekdi, Troop Bazar, Koti.

At MJ Market, traffic will be directed towards Nampally Station Road. Similarly, traffic coming from PCR towards BJR Circle will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally Station Road.

Due to the restrictions, traffic congestion is expected at Somajiguda – Khairatabad – Ravindra Bharathi junction – Assembly – L.B. Stadium – BJR statue – Liberty – Himayathnagar – GPO Abids – M.J. Market – Nampally.

Also Read Hyderabad: KCR to attend mass singing of National anthem on Aug 16

Parking arrangements

Vehicles coming for attending the function at Abids Circle from Liberty will be parked at Nizam College Grounds, Taj Mahal to King Koti X Roads, BATA to Boggulakunta X Roads, GHMC Office, Ramakrishna Theater, George Grammar School.

Those who are coming for the function from MJ Market, Afzal Gunj will be allowed to park at Exhibition Grounds, Annapurna Hotel Road.

75th anniversary of Indian independence

This year, India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence. The event is named ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The overall celebration that began on March 12, 2022, will continue till August 15, 2023.

The government has also launched a campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ wherein 20×30 inch national flags are being delivered to every household at a subsidized rate of Rs. 25 each.