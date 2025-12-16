Hyderabad: Traffic to be restricted for President of India visit

Hyderabad: Traffic in parts of the city will be restricted or diverted for the upcoming visit of the President of India from December 17 to 22. Ahead of the President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to Telangana, the Hyderabad traffic police has issued an advisory for the smooth flow of vehicles.

With President Murmu set to attend various events in Hyderabad from December 17 to 22, police stated there will be traffic congestion in certain areas of Hyderabad.

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on December 17, the traffic will either be diverted or stopped for a while at the Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction – Bollarum Check Post – Kowkoor Road- Risala Bazar- Lakadawal- Downtown – Alwal T Junction – Satya Petrol Pump – Lothukunta – Lal Bazar – Holi Family Jn. – Trimulgherry X Road – Hanuman Temple – Karkhana – Airtel – NCC areas of Secunderabad.

On December 19, from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., vehicles will be asked to halt temporarily at Bison Signal – RSI Circle – Navy House – Kowkoor Road- Bollarum Check post – Risala Bazar- Lakadawala- Downtown- Alwal Rythu Bazar- Alwal T Jn- Satya Petrol Pump- Lothukunta- Lal Bazar – Holi Family Jn. – Trimulgherry X Road – Hanuman Temple – Karkhana – Airtel- NCC- Tivoli-Plaza-YMCA- Sangeet-Alugaddabavi.

On December 20, there will be traffic stoppages in Panjagutta and Begumpet from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Vehicles will be diverted or will be halted at the following points: Bison signal– RSI Circle – Navy House – Kowkoor Road- Bollarm Check post – Risala Bazar- Lakadawala- Downtown- Alwal Rythu Bazar- Alwal T Jn- Satya Petrol Pump- Lothukunta- Lal Bazar – Holi Family Jn. – Trimulgherry X Road – Hanuman Temple – Karkhana – Airtel- NCC Tivoli-Plaza-CTO-Rasoolpura-Prakash Nagar-HPS Out Gate- Life Style building- White House- Green land Jn- Enter – Panjagutta flyover- NFCL -Flyover Y Junction- R/T- MJ engineering College –Almand House-SNT JN- Sagar Society-KBR Jn R/T- Gymkhana-Jubilee hills check post – L/T – Road No.65 -Road No.45-R/T- entered into Flyover Road No.45.

On the President’s last day on December 22, there will be heightened traffic congestion from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the following junctions: Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction – Bollarum Check Post – Kowkoor Road- Risala Bazar- Lakadawal- Downtown – Alwal T Jn- Satya Petrol Pump- Lothukunta- Lothukunta T Junction – Lal Bazar – Holi Family Jn. – Trimulgherry X Road – Hanuman Temple – Karkhana – Airtel- NCC.

Also Read No drones allowed during President Murmu’s visit to Telangana

Police have urged citizens to take note of the traffic advisory and plan their travel accordingly. Travel information can be accessed by dialling the helpline at 9010203626.

They can also report any misconduct or road violations via social media platforms such as X and Facebook.