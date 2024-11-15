Hyderabad: Transgenders to be appointed as traffic volunteers

Hyderabad: In a major decision to help the transgender community, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday, November 14, ordered officials to focus on the appointment of Transgenders as traffic volunteers to address the growing traffic problems in Hyderabad.

Transgenders will now help traffic management and also during drunk drive checks in Hyderabad, said a press release from the chief minister’s office.

Officials have been asked to finalize a special dress code for transgenders and also salary similar to Home Guards. The Telangana chief minister directed the officials to implement the decision in an experimental manner at the earliest.

“As decided earlier, the chief minister asked officials to appoint Transgenders as traffic volunteers in the high traffic zones in the first phase. On the lines of Home Guards, the CM said that the services of Transgenders should be utilised at signal jumping locations and prevent the violation of traffic rules,” added the release.

Revanth Reddy also suggested officials to deploy transgenders at drunk and drive checking points and utilize their services to reduce increasing cases in the city, stated the release.