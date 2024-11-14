Ex-BRS MLA Patnam Narendar approaches Telangana HC to quash remand order

Hyderabad: Patnam Narendar Reddy, the former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Kodangal Assembly Constituency from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, has moved the Telangana High Court seeking to quash a remand order issued by the Judicial First-Class Magistrate (JFCM) in Kodangal. The remand, dated November 11, 2024, is connected to an FIR filed at the Bomraspet Police Station in Vikarabad District.

Reddy was arrested in relation to an alleged attack and violence against government officers during a public hearing in Lagcherla Village, Dudyal Mandal, Vikarabad, on November 11.

He is also requesting an order to suspend the remand pending the resolution of his criminal petition. His legal team argues that the remand order was issued without proper consideration of the facts and does not serve the interests of justice.

Vikarabad violence

The case stems from a public hearing held in Lagcherla Village regarding land acquisition for the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TIIC). During this hearing, it is alleged that a group of individuals affected by the land acquisition process attacked government officers. While several individuals involved in the attack have been arrested, the remand report claims that a confession made by one of the accused led to Reddy being named as the primary accused in this case.

On November 13, 2024, Reddy was taken into custody and produced before the JFCM in Kodangal, where the court ordered his judicial remand. However, Reddy’s legal team contends that he had no involvement in the alleged incident and that the remand order was issued in a “mechanical” manner without fully considering the circumstances of the case.

In his petition, Reddy’s counsel has requested that the High Court review and quash the remand order, asserting that it was passed without a proper evaluation of the facts. The court has heard the petition and is expected to examine its merits in the coming days.