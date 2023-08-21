Hyderabad: Cops in civvies nab social activist, spark abduction rumour

Hyderabad: In sensational turn of events, social activist Syed Saleem was apprehended from his house at Rein Bazaar on Monday, August 21, by three policemen in civil clothes, sparking rumours of his abduction.

A video of the incident shared on social media shows three men knocking at the door of Saleem’s house. When Mohd Saleem opened the door, the trio bundled him into an auto rickshaw and took him away.

Syed Saleem arrested by police from his residence #Hyderabad allegedly he made derogatory comments against @mahmoodalibrs hon’ble Home Minister of #Telangana . Few hour ago he met with #TPCC chief @revanth_anumula with @ferozkhaninc pic.twitter.com/8rhinyJdRt — Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) August 21, 2023

By the time Saleem’s family members came out, they were already gone.

The family members alleged that the state government targeted him soon after he met the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. However, police maintained that he had been detained for making derogatory remarks against the Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

“We have registered a case against Syed Saleem, after a few TRS workers from Chandrayangutta lodged a complaint against him for making derogatory comments against the Telangana home minister,” said Manoj Kumar ACP Chandrayangutta.

“We are apprehending danger to Saleem’s life. He must be released immediately since he has not committed any crime,” said family members of the social worker.

Saleem has been posting his videos on social media in connection with the murder of Shaik Bawazir, another social worker from Chandrayangutta, who was allegedly killed by AIMIM leaders from Jalpally.